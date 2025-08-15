Trump Putin Meeting Live Updates: Two world leaders set to meet in Alaska to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Trump Putin Alaska Meeting Live Updates: The US President on Thursday said he had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would have been the 'easiest one' to end, but 'it's actually the most difficult'.

Trump-Putin Summit Live Updates: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is set to meet on Friday in an effort to end the Ukraine War. The two world leaders sounded notes of optimism as they prepared for the meeting. "I believe now he (Putin) is convinced that he's going to make a deal”, President Trump said during a Fox Radio interview on Thursday. “He's going to make a deal".

Briefing his advisers at the Kremlin, Putin said Trump has been making "fairly vigorous and sincere efforts to halt hostilities, resolve the crisis, and reach agreements that serve the interests of all parties involved in this conflict.” Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would have been the “easiest one” to end but “it's actually the most difficult”. “I think it's going to be a good meeting,” Trump said.

What President Zelenskyy said

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw from the remaining 30% of the Donetsk region that Kyiv still controls as part of a ceasefire deal, a proposal the Ukrainian leader categorically rejected.