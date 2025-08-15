Twitter
Trump Putin Meeting Live Updates: Two world leaders set to meet in Alaska to discuss Russia-Ukraine war

Trump Putin Alaska Meeting Live Updates: The US President on Thursday said he had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would have been the 'easiest one' to end, but 'it's actually the most difficult'.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 03:44 PM IST

Trump-Putin Summit Live Updates: US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is set to meet on Friday in an effort to end the Ukraine War. The two world leaders sounded notes of optimism as they prepared for the meeting. "I believe now he (Putin) is convinced that he's going to make a deal”, President Trump said during a Fox Radio interview on Thursday. “He's going to make a deal".

Briefing his advisers at the Kremlin, Putin said Trump has been making "fairly vigorous and sincere efforts to halt hostilities, resolve the crisis, and reach agreements that serve the interests of all parties involved in this conflict.” Earlier on Thursday, Trump said he had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would have been the “easiest one” to end but “it's actually the most difficult”. “I think it's going to be a good meeting,” Trump said.

What President Zelenskyy said

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that Putin wants Ukraine to withdraw from the remaining 30% of the Donetsk region that Kyiv still controls as part of a ceasefire deal, a proposal the Ukrainian leader categorically rejected.

 

  • 15 Aug 2025, 03:41 PM

    Tariffs on India prompted Russia to seek talks with US: Trump

    Trump has claimed that the tariffs imposed on India for purchasing oil from Russia have influenced Moscow's decision to seek a meeting with Washington

  • 15 Aug 2025, 03:40 PM

    How will India be affected by the Trump-Putin meeting?

    If a peace deal is reached through the summit, India may be able to avoid the oil tariff threatened to be imposed on August 27.

