Bangladesh Violence LIVE Updates: India Assistant High Commission targeted, heavy security deployed amid violent protest after death of student leader Osman Hadi

Bangladesh Violence LIVE Updates: Violent protest erupted in Bangladesh on Friday after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadin. Late night on Thursday, protesters took to streets and attacked several media houses, and political residences. Several journalists were rescued from the angry mob. The protesters attacked the offices of Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office and the nearby Daily Star at the capital's Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.

Osman Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days. He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.

Attacked Indian High Commissioner

Protesters attacked at the residence the Assistant Indian High Commission in Chattogram, at 1:30 am. Security was tightened near the Commission. Last night, the National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent protest, dubbed the July Uprising, joined a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus. Supporters of the group chanted anti-India slogans alleging Hadi’s assailants fled to India after committing the murder, as PTI reported.

They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned. “The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!” said Sarjis Alm, a key leader of NCP.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus vowed to bring those involved in Hadi's brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “No leniency will be shown" to the killers. “I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said.