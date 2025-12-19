Bangladesh Violence LIVE Updates: India Assistant High Commission targeted, heavy security deployed amid violent protest after death of student leader Osman Hadi

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
WORLD
Bangladesh Violence LIVE Updates: Violent protest erupted in Bangladesh on Friday after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadin. Late night on Thursday, protesters took to streets and attacked several media houses, and political residences. Several journalists were rescued from the angry mob. The protesters attacked the offices of Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo’s office and the nearby Daily Star at the capital's Karwan Bazar, near the Shahbagh intersection.
Osman Hadi, a candidate in the scheduled February 12 general elections, died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital after fighting for his life for six days. He was shot in the head last week by masked gunmen as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area.
Protesters attacked at the residence the Assistant Indian High Commission in Chattogram, at 1:30 am. Security was tightened near the Commission. Last night, the National Citizen Party (NCP), a large offshoot of Students against Discrimination (SAD) that led last year’s violent protest, dubbed the July Uprising, joined a mourning procession on the Dhaka University campus. Supporters of the group chanted anti-India slogans alleging Hadi’s assailants fled to India after committing the murder, as PTI reported.
They called upon the interim government to close the Indian high commission until they were returned. “The interim government, until India returns assassins of Hadi Bhai, the Indian High Commission to Bangladesh will remain closed. Now or Never. We are in a war!” said Sarjis Alm, a key leader of NCP.
Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus vowed to bring those involved in Hadi's brutal murder to justice quickly, saying, “No leniency will be shown" to the killers. “I sincerely call upon all citizens – keep your patience and restraint,” he said.
Visuals from aftermath from Prothom Alo office in Dhaka was burned down by protesters. After the death of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has erupted in unrest, and two newspaper office buildings, Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were set on fire.
Sharif Osman Hadi, Bangladesh’s youth leader, who was shot by masked men near a mosque in Dhaka in an assassination attempt, died in Singapore. Hadi was being treated in Singapore, as he suffered major injuries leading to brain damage. Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was a candidate in Bangladesh’s 2026 elections, scheduled for February. He was a member of the anti-Hasina platform Inqilab Manch. The elections will be the first parliamentary polls since a the ousting of Bangladesh’s ex PM Sheikh Hasina last year due to a student led protest. His body will be brought back to bangladesh at around 6 pm on Friday.
Indian Assistant High Commission was targeted in violent protest on late Thursday night following news of the death of Inqilab Mancha convenor Sharif Osman bin Hadi. A sit-in protest was staged outside the mission’s office in the Khulshi area around 11 pm. The protesters aised slogans against Hadi’s killing, as well as anti-Awami League and anti-India slogans. The army has been deployed outside the premises.