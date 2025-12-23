FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Several Hindu groups lead protest near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

Following the suspension of visas, Bangladesh has called in the Indian ambassador for a meeting.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Several Hindu groups lead protest near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi
In response to the recent violence in Bangladesh, including the tragic killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the shooting of another leader, Motaleb Sikder, the security of at least 20 leaders and media personnel has been strengthened. This decision comes amid growing unrest across the country. The heightened security measures were announced just a day after Motaleb Sikder, a member of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in the head in Khulna and urgently hospitalised for medical treatment. Following the suspension of visas, Bangladesh has called in the Indian ambassador for a meeting.

Check here for latest updates

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 23 Dec 2025, 12:19 PM

    Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Barricades set up, Police lathi charge on protestors outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

  • 23 Dec 2025, 12:34 PM

    Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Hindu groups lead protest near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

    Several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das, the Hindu man killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. In anticipation of the protests, security around the mission was heightened, with three layers of barricades and increased police and paramilitary presence.

  • 23 Dec 2025, 12:16 PM

    Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Security has been intensified outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

    Security has been heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in anticipation of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country. 'We have stepped up security in view of the protest. Barricades have been put in place and forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident,' a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

  • 23 Dec 2025, 12:12 PM

    Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after suspending visa services to Delhi, Tripura

    Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Indian envoy regarding the security of Bangladeshi missions. This follows Bangladesh's suspension of visa services in three Indian cities, including New Delhi, due to 'unavoidable circumstances.'

