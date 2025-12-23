Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Several Hindu groups lead protest near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

Following the suspension of visas, Bangladesh has called in the Indian ambassador for a meeting.

In response to the recent violence in Bangladesh, including the tragic killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the shooting of another leader, Motaleb Sikder, the security of at least 20 leaders and media personnel has been strengthened. This decision comes amid growing unrest across the country. The heightened security measures were announced just a day after Motaleb Sikder, a member of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in the head in Khulna and urgently hospitalised for medical treatment. Following the suspension of visas, Bangladesh has called in the Indian ambassador for a meeting.

