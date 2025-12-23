Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Several Hindu groups lead protest near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi

Who is Anok Yai? 28-year-old supermodel reveals health battle, congenital lung defect
CAT 2025 result: How are candidates shortlisted for IIM interviews? Here's everything you need to know
Watch: Esha Deol makes FIRST public appearance after dad Dharmendra's demise, paparazzo asks 'kaise ho aap', her reply makes netizens emotional
FACTCHECK: Your social media accounts, email can be accessed by Income Tax dept from April 1? Here's what you need to know
Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’
Nita Ambani stuns in Rare Brazilian Paraíba necklac at Mona Mehta’s birthday celebration, See viral pics
Anunay Sood death update: US police reveal REAL cause of travel influencer's death in final report, here's all you need to know
CAT Result 2025 News Live: Where, how to check IIM CAT scorecard online when released
Enrique Iglesias, partner Anna Kournikova welcome their fourth child, share baby photo, but didn't reveal gender: 'My sunshine'
This city has largest number of CBSE schools in India, not Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Lucknow, Kolkata, it is…
WORLD
Following the suspension of visas, Bangladesh has called in the Indian ambassador for a meeting.
In response to the recent violence in Bangladesh, including the tragic killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the shooting of another leader, Motaleb Sikder, the security of at least 20 leaders and media personnel has been strengthened. This decision comes amid growing unrest across the country. The heightened security measures were announced just a day after Motaleb Sikder, a member of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was shot in the head in Khulna and urgently hospitalised for medical treatment. Following the suspension of visas, Bangladesh has called in the Indian ambassador for a meeting.
Check here for latest updates
Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Barricades set up, Police lathi charge on protestors outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
#WATCH | Delhi | Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations protest near the Bangladesh High Commission over the atrocities against Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/0nrtZ3XWYG— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025
Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Hindu groups lead protest near Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi
Several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), staged protests outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, demanding justice for Dipu Chandra Das, the Hindu man killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. In anticipation of the protests, security around the mission was heightened, with three layers of barricades and increased police and paramilitary presence.
Bangladesh unrest LIVE UPDATES: Security has been intensified outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Security has been heightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in anticipation of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal regarding attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country. 'We have stepped up security in view of the protest. Barricades have been put in place and forces deployed to prevent any untoward incident,' a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
Bangladesh summons Indian envoy after suspending visa services to Delhi, Tripura
Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Indian envoy regarding the security of Bangladeshi missions. This follows Bangladesh's suspension of visa services in three Indian cities, including New Delhi, due to 'unavoidable circumstances.'