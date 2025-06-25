NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are targeting 2:31 am EDT, Wednesday (Noon IST), June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom 4.

SpaceX has said that the Axiom-4 mission crew is ready for launch to the International Space Station as the Dragon's hatch has closed and all communication and suit checks have been completed.

"Dragon's hatch is closed, all communication and suit checks are complete, the seats are rotated, and the Ax-4 crew is ready for launch," SpaceX posted on X.

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX are targeting 2:31 am EDT, Wednesday (Noon IST), June 25, for launch of the fourth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, Axiom 4.

The mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The crew will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. The targeted docking time is approximately 7 am on Thursday, June 26.

Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to pilot the Axiom-4 mission. Joining the mission are Slawosz Uznanski of Poland, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Uznanski will be Poland's second astronaut since 1978, while Kapu will be Hungary's second since 1980. Veteran American astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the mission, adding to her record for the longest cumulative time spent in space by any American.

NASA had earlier stood down from a proposed launch date of June 22. According to the ISS, additional time is needed to evaluate station operations following recent repair work in the aft segment of the Zvezda service module. Due to the highly interconnected nature of the orbital laboratory's systems, NASA is reviewing relevant data to ensure readiness for the arrival of additional crew members.

Here are the live updates: