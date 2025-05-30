Pakistani Punjab's Assembly speaker has been captured sitting with LeT terrorist Saifullah Khalid and Hafiz Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed in a programme held in Kasur.

In what may be called yet another evidence of Pakistan's collusion with terrorist organizations and its participation in their nefarious designs, the Pahalgam terrorist attack mastermind has attended a public programme, attended by a top Pakistani politician. Pakistan's Punjab Assembly speaker, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan shared the dais with Pahalgam terror attack mastermind Saifullah Khalid and Hafiz Saeed’s son, Talha Saeed. The speaker has been captured sitting with these terrorists in the front row at a programme held in Kasur in Pakistan’s Punjab on May 28. Saifullah Khalid is a US-designated terrorist while Talha Saeed is the de facto head of the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Punjab speaker shares stage with Pahalgam attack mastermind

Noted Pakistani journalist, Taha Siddiqui, who has worked for the 'New York Times' and 'The Guardian' has posted a photograph on X. Giving details of the photograph, he wrote in a post on the social media platform, "Suspected Pahalgam Attack Mastermind & US-designated terrorist Saifullah Khalid of LeT seen at a public rally with speaker of Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan along with Talha Saeed, Son of Hafiz Saeed."

Suspected #Pahalgam Attack Mastermind & US designated terrorist Saifullah Khalid of #LeT seen at a public rally with speaker Of Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan along with Talha Saeed Son of Hafiz Saeed.



Date: 28-05-2025

Place : Kasur, Punjab Pakistan pic.twitter.com/KxT2sdJnYR — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) May 29, 2025

LeT terrorists make provocative statements

In a viral video, LeT commander Saifullah Kasuri alias Khalid spewed venom against India and made provocative comments in the programme held in Kasuri. Referring to India as an enemy state ("dushman") he said that he was wrongfully accused as the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack. He boasted that he became more famous after India had accused him of being the mastermind. Not only he also made a provocative statement by asking the people present there if they would allow him to fight the next election against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#BREAKING Lashkar e Taiba US designated terrorist Muzammil Hashmi spews hatred against Hindus, #India & #Modi at Pak Markazi Muslim League (#LeT political front) organized rally yesterday in Gujranwala for Pak nukes anniversary.



US terror list link: https://t.co/U7bfRFzFz5 pic.twitter.com/IfSa2zjEUI — Taha Siddiqui (@TahaSSiddiqui) May 29, 2025

Participating in the programme, Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed said, "I also salute the people of Pakistan on behalf of my father Hafiz Saeed. I am here to tell you God loves those who do jihad.”

Who is Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan?

However, the presence of Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, is more intriguing and dangerous. A senior and seasoned politician, he served as a Member of the Punjab Assembly from 2002 to 2007, from May 2013 to May 2018, and again from August 2018 to January 2023. He was also a member of Special Committee No.3, Public Accounts Committee-II in the Provincial Assembly of Punjab. His rubbing the shoulders with dangerous terrorists openly shows how the Pakistani state aids and abets terrorism.