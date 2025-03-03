Mar 3, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

World's most powerful passports in 2025

Monica Singh

According to Henley & Partners, visual capitalist and International Air Transport Authority (IATA) here is the list of the world's most powerful passports in year 2025.

Singapore has free visa access to 193 countries.

Singapore 

Japan has free visa access to 190 countries.

Japan

South Korea has free visa access to 190 countries.

South Korea

Denmark has free visa access to 189 countries.

Denmark

Finland has free visa access to 189 countries.

Finland

France has free visa access to 189 countries.

France 

Germany has free visa access to 189 countries.

Germany

Ireland has free visa access to 189 countries.

Ireland 

Italy has free visa access to 189 countries.

Italy 

Spain has free visa access to 189 countries.

Spain 

Austria has free visa access to 188 countries.

Austria 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

Next: 8 animals that make their own food