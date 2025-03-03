World's most powerful passports in 2025

Mar 3, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
According to Henley & Partners, visual capitalist and International Air Transport Authority (IATA) here is the list of the world's most powerful passports in year 2025.
Singapore has free visa access to 193 countries.
Japan has free visa access to 190 countries.
South Korea has free visa access to 190 countries.
Denmark has free visa access to 189 countries.
Finland has free visa access to 189 countries.
France has free visa access to 189 countries.
Germany has free visa access to 189 countries.
Ireland has free visa access to 189 countries.
Italy has free visa access to 189 countries.
Spain has free visa access to 189 countries.
Austria has free visa access to 188 countries.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports