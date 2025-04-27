Trump-Macron handshake to Zelensky's wardrobe change: Historic moments from Pope Francis' funeral

Apr 27, 2025, 10:16 AM IST
World leaders and Catholics bid farewell to Pope Francis at a funeral on April 26, 2025. He was buried in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica after a Mass in St. Peter's Square. Pope Francis, 88, passed away on April 21, 2025, after a stroke.
The funeral of Pope Francis brought world leaders together, sparking notable diplomatic encounters. Here are some key moments.
US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a private 15-minute conversation in St. Peter's Basilica, discussing potential peace agreements for the Russia-Ukraine war. They sat face-to-face without aides.
During Pope Francis' funeral Mass, Donald Trump participated in the "sign of peace" ritual, exchanging handshakes with neighbouring leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who was seated a short distance away.
US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shared a handshake on the steps of St. Peter's Square, marking their first encounter since January 2020 at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy opted for a more formal outfit for Pope Francis' funeral, marking a subtle shift from his typical military attire, which he has worn as a symbol of solidarity with soldiers since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re's homily at Pope Francis' funeral highlighted the late pope's advocacy for migrants and the marginalized. Re's remarks, including the phrase "Build bridges, not walls," were seen as a rebuke to President Trump's policies.