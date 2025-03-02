Top 10 riskiest cities in the world

Mar 2, 2025, 03:07 PM IST
Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, faces numerous challenges that make it a difficult place to live. High crime rates, including violent crime and theft, create a pervasive sense of insecurity.
Karachi, Pakistan, is a vibrant and bustling metropolis, but it also faces several significant challenges. High levels of crime, including gang violence and street crime, can create safety concerns for residents.
Ongoing political instability and conflict have led to uncertainty and safety concerns for residents. The city's infrastructure struggles with issues like traffic congestion, unreliable public services, and limited access to clean water and healthcare.
Lagos, Nigeria, is a dynamic and bustling city known for its vibrant culture and economic opportunities. However, it faces significant challenges, including high levels of traffic congestion and inadequate public transportation. Crime rates can be concerning, with issues related to theft and violence in certain areas.
Issues such as poverty, inadequate housing, and limited access to basic services like healthcare and sanitation affect many residents. Additionally, Manila is prone to natural disasters, including typhoons and flooding, which can exacerbate existing vulnerabilities.
The high population density often leads to overcrowding and difficulties in accessing clean water and sanitation. Furthermore, environmental issues like air pollution and susceptibility to flooding add to the city’s struggles.
The city's mountainous terrain contributes to traffic congestion and limited public transportation options. Additionally, issues like air pollution and socioeconomic inequality affect many inhabitants.
In Greater Cairo, levels of the fine particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5, that pose the greatest risk to people’s health are several times higher than the levels the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends, as per a 2021 report.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports