Apr 13, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

10 largest cities in the world by population in 2025

Monica Singh

According to World Population Review here are ten largest cities in the world by population in 2025.

Tokyo is the largest city in the world by population of 37,036,200.

Tokyo, Japan

Delhi comes at second place in the list with a population of 34,665,600.

Delhi, India

Shanghai in China is at third place with a population of 30,482,100.

Shanghai, China

Dhaka has a population of 24,652,900 and comes at number four in the list.

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Cairo is at number five with population of 23,074,200.

Cairo, Egypt

Sau Paulo in Brazil stands at sixth place with a population of 22,990,000.

Sao Paulo, Brazil

Mexico city stands at seventh place with a population of 22,752,400.

Mexico City, Mexico

China has another city, Beijing on this list which stands at eighth place with populatio of 22,596,500.

Beijing, China

Another city in India, apart from Delhi, is Mumbai, which stands at ninth place on this list with a population of 22,089,000.

Mumbai, India

Osaka stands at the tenth place in this list with population of 18,921,600.

Osaka, Japan

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

