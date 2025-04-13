Apr 13, 2025, 05:35 PM IST
According to World Population Review here are ten largest cities in the world by population in 2025.
Tokyo is the largest city in the world by population of 37,036,200.
Delhi comes at second place in the list with a population of 34,665,600.
Shanghai in China is at third place with a population of 30,482,100.
Dhaka has a population of 24,652,900 and comes at number four in the list.
Cairo is at number five with population of 23,074,200.
Sau Paulo in Brazil stands at sixth place with a population of 22,990,000.
Mexico city stands at seventh place with a population of 22,752,400.
China has another city, Beijing on this list which stands at eighth place with populatio of 22,596,500.
Another city in India, apart from Delhi, is Mumbai, which stands at ninth place on this list with a population of 22,089,000.
Osaka stands at the tenth place in this list with population of 18,921,600.
