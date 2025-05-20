MBBS on a budget: 10 most affordable countries

May 20, 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Many students dream of becoming doctors, but the high costs often deter them. Fortunately, here are ten affordable countries where you can pursue MBBS at a significantly lower cost.
Known for its low-cost medical education, with annual tuition fees ranging from ₹2.47 lakhs to ₹8.23 lakhs.
Offers affordable MBBS programs with annual tuition fees ranging from ₹2.00 lakhs to ₹4.00 lakhs.
Similar to Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan offers relatively low tuition fees, with annual costs typically ranging from ₹3,00,000 to ₹5,00,000.
Offers a range of MBBS programs with varying fees, but generally remains more affordable than many Western universities.
The Philippines is a popular choice for Indian students due to its affordable medical programs and English-taught courses.
Offers affordable medical education with a focus on English-taught programs.
Known for its quality medical education, low cost of living, and globally recognized degrees.
A relatively affordable option for Indian students, with tuition fees ranging from ₹1,00,000 to ₹3,00,000.
Offers a mix of affordable tuition fees and a good cost of living.
Renowned for its affordable medical education and English-taught MBBS programs.