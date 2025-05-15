From Asisguard Songar Drone to Suicide Drone: Know these 5 deadly drones, where they are used 

May 15, 2025, 08:29 PM IST
Recently, India and Pakistan engaged in an intense battle after Pahalgam terrorist attack when India launched Operation Sindoor to destroy terrorist bases in Pakistan. In an escalation of the conflict, Pakistan launched several drone attacks across Indian states bordering LoC. India retaliated with its own drones.
Amid this drone conflict, know the world’s 5 most powerful drones and where are they used.
These are the most advanced war weapons of Turkey which are currently used by Pakistan, Indonesia, and Nigeria. These drones are capable enough to fire up to 8 grenades and also have machine guns loaded in them which can fire NATO-class 5.56x45mm rounds, with 200 rounds at a time. It targets perfectly.
It is also called Predator B which is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and is capable of autonomous flight operations which can be controlled remotely. This drone is specially designed by the US Air Force. It has a precise striking capability and can carry 8 Hellfire missiles and bombs weighing 1700 kgs as it is a much heavier aircraft. It comes with a turboprop engine.
It is an Iranian single-engine multirole ISTAR UAV with the capacity to carry a multispectral surveillance payload and up to four precision-guided munitions. Mohajer-6 is an espionage and a killer aircraft which can fulfill both the tasks together. It can carry about 100–150 kg equipments. Iran has used this against Jaish ul-Adl in 2023.
These are also called “suicide drones” or “kamikaze drones” as they're designed to explode on impact with their target, which is same as the old kamikaze aircraft. These are small drones and UAVs that are full of explosives, which are made to crash into targets which can be anything or a person/s. With real-time video feed they can be guided anywhere.