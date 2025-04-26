All about Donald Trump's plan for wife Melania's 55th birthday

Apr 26, 2025, 09:29 AM IST
US First Lady Melania Trump turned 55 on Saturday. “She’s got a working birthday,” Donald Trump told reporters while en route to Rome for Pope Francis's funeral.
Trump jokingly said he'll celebrate Melania's birthday with dinner on Air Force One, and playfully suggested Melania speak to the press herself, calling it a "lion's den".
Due to his packed schedule and lack of time to shop for a gift, Trump opted for this airborne celebration instead of a traditional present.
Donald Trump cited being busy with negotiations on tariffs, Ukraine, Iran, and Gaza as the reason for not having time to buy Melania a birthday gift.
The Trumps were spotted boarding Air Force One together, with Melania wearing a tan trench coat and dark sunglasses.
Melania Trump spent her previous birthday alone in Florida while Donald Trump attended court proceedings in New York related to the Stormy Daniels case.
Donald and Melania Trump met in 1998 at a party in New York and married in January 2005 at a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, marking over two decades of togetherness.