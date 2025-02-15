Feb 15, 2025, 06:24 AM IST

9 most violent countries in the world 

Meemansa Shekhawat

As per Global Peace Index 2023, here are the most violent countries in the world. 

9. Sudan: Hit by political unrest and turmoil, Sudan is ranked ninth on the list of most violent countries. 

8. Somalia: Ranked eighth, this African nation is dealing with terrorism and instability. 

7. Ukraine: Heavily affected by the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine is ranked seventh. 

6. Russia: Influenced by the ongoing war, Russia is ranked sixth, as per Global Peace Index. 

5. Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo): Ranked fifth, DR Congo is marred with armed conflicts and violence. 

4. South Sudan: Ranked fourth, South Sudan is also affected by civil war and turmoil. 

2. Yemen: Ranked two, Yemen is also influenced by severe violence and unrest. 

1. Afghanistan: Tops the list as the most violent country in the world, given the Taliban rule. 

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports. 

