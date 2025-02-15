9 most violent countries in the world 

Feb 15, 2025, 06:24 AM IST
As per Global Peace Index 2023, here are the most violent countries in the world.
9. Sudan: Hit by political unrest and turmoil, Sudan is ranked ninth on the list of most violent countries.
8. Somalia: Ranked eighth, this African nation is dealing with terrorism and instability.
7. Ukraine: Heavily affected by the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine is ranked seventh.
6. Russia: Influenced by the ongoing war, Russia is ranked sixth, as per Global Peace Index.
5. Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo): Ranked fifth, DR Congo is marred with armed conflicts and violence.
4. South Sudan: Ranked fourth, South Sudan is also affected by civil war and turmoil.
2. Yemen: Ranked two, Yemen is also influenced by severe violence and unrest.
1. Afghanistan: Tops the list as the most violent country in the world, given the Taliban rule.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.