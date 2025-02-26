8 oldest countries in the world

Feb 26, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
Egypt’s history dates back more than 5,000 years, making it one of the oldest nations on Earth. Located in the northeastern corner of Africa, Egypt’s ancient civilization thrived along the lush banks of the Nile River, making a lasting impression on human history.
Iran, which was once known as Persia, is one of the world’s oldest continuously existing civilizations, with a rich history spanning more than 6,000 years. Iran, which is in the middle of the Middle East, has historically been at the crossroads of many cultures, civilizations, and empires.
India, one of the oldest nations in the world with a history spanning over 5,000 years, is frequently referred to as the cradle of civilization on the Indian subcontinent. India’s legacy is braided with the strands of spirituality, ingenuity, history, and culture, from the diverse tapestry of cultures and traditions that exist now to the ancient Indus Valley Civilization that existed approximately 3300 BCE.
Armenia is one of the world’s oldest nations, having been around for more than 3,000 years. Armenia, which is located at the meeting point of Europe and Asia, has a long history and has been woven into the fabric of human civilization for eons.
Considered by many to be the “Cradle of Civilization,” Iraq is among the oldest nations on Earth, dating back more than 5,000 years. Iraq’s ancient civilizations established the foundation for human culture, creativity, and governance, with their locations in the fertile valleys between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.
China, known for having one of the world’s oldest and most persistent civilizations, has a lengthy history spanning more than 5,000 years. China, a country with ancient origins that is tucked away in the birthplace of East Asia, has shaped human civilization via its dynasties, ideologies, and cultural contributions.
Greece, one of the oldest nations in the world with a history spanning more than 3,000 years, is frequently praised as the cradle of Western culture. Greece, which is tucked away along the Mediterranean coast, has a lengthy history steeped in philosophy, mythology, and creative achievement.
San Marino is one of the world’s oldest nations, having been around for more than 1,700 years. During a turbulent period in medieval Europe, San Marino emerged as a sanctuary of liberty and democracy, having been founded in 301 AD by Saint Marinus, a Christian stonemason who was fleeing religious persecution.
