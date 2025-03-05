8 countries with highest Muslim population

Mar 5, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
According to seasia.stats, Worldpopulationreview and Tempo.co, here is the list of eight countries with highest Muslim population in the world.
Indonesia is the country with the highest number of Muslim population. The total Muslim population in the country is around 242,720,000.
Pakistan stands at number two position with a total Muslim population of 240,800,000.
India stands at number three in highest Muslim population list as around 14.6% of the total population are Muslim which is 200,000,000 of 1,370,000,000.
Bangladesh stands at number four with Muslim population around the country to be 150,800,000 of the total 165,200,000.
Nigeria is at number five with Muslim population is around 97,000,000 in the country.
In Egypt around 90,000,000 are Muslim of the total population of 95,000,000.
Turkey is at number seven with a total number of Muslim in the country be around 84,400,000 of 86,000,000.
In Iran the Muslim population is around 82,500,000 of the total population of 83,000,000 which is 99.4%.