8 best honeymoon destinations in the world

Mar 28, 2025, 08:01 AM IST
Planning for your honeymoon here are some best destinations that you can consider planning for your honeymoon.
Bora Bora in French Polynesia is well-known for its vast volcanic views, aquamarine lagoons and sieved-flour sand. Adding to the tropical bundle are the luxurious overwater villas that pepper the perimeter of the island, just offshore, and complete the textbook honeymoon image.
Call it the capital of good taste. Foodies, drinks snobs, design buffs and culture nuts: you’ve found Shangri-La. More Michelin stars than any other city. (Yep, Paris comes second – and by a stretch.) Architecture doubles for art, from those all-glass Prada and Dior stores to Tadao Ando’s minimalist-concrete shopping amll.
Though misleading to still refer to Grenada as the Caribbean’s best-kept secret, it’s fair to say that the island still enjoys a more comfortable flow of tourists than some of its other, busier siblings.
If you have visions of yourselves lazing in hammocks in your over-water villa, while your butler brings you a Martini by boat, then the Maldives is the honeymoon destination for you.
Closer to home but with the promise of ethereal charm, Italy’s Amalfi Coast is widely considered one of the world’s most breathtaking coastlines, beloved for its chocolate box towns, white-washed villages and the shimmering Mediterranean Sea.
Beloved by party-goers and gap year students, Thailand can end up often being overlooked as a honeymoon destination, but Krabi, at the tail end of the west coast, tends to be less crowded, making it ideal for couples after a taste of The Land of Smiles’ calmer side.
There's something so utterly captivating about Greece and the Greek islands. The simple beauty, the rich history and mythology, the scrubby wildernesses scented with wildflowers, the perfect clash of blue and white. All that light! Dazzling on little whitewashed church domes and fishermen's cottages built into the rock.
Land of pirates, and dragons, of a million islands, misty, mythical mountainous stacks. Land, too, of some of the most beautiful places to stay in the world – and most of them are on Bali.