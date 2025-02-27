Feb 27, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
Going for an international trip? Here is a list of 10 most-visited countries in the world in 2024
It's no surprise that France remains at the top of the list, with an expected 89.4 million international tourist arrivals in 2024. Paris, the "City of Light," continues to captivate visitors with its iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre-Dame Cathedral.
Spain, with its lively culture, beautiful beaches, and fascinating history, ranks second in the world for international tourist arrivals. In 2024, Spain is expected to welcome 83.7 million visitors. The allure of Spain lies in its diversity-from the cosmopolitan streets of Barcelona to the traditional Andalusian flair of Seville, and the historical wonders of Madrid.
The United States attracts a predicted 79.3 million tourists in 2024, with its vast and diverse landscapes offering something for every kind of traveller. From the skyscrapers of New York City and the entertainment capital of Los Angeles to the natural wonders of the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park, the U.S. has it all.
China, with its rich cultural heritage and rapidly growing tourism infrastructure, is expected to welcome 65.7 million visitors in 2024. From the ancient terracotta warriors in Xi'an to the majestic Great Wall of China, China offers an abundance of historical treasures.
Italy, with its centuries-old history, breathtaking art, and world-class cuisine, is expected to welcome 64.5 million visitors in 2024. Cities like Rome, Florence, and Venice are iconic, but there's much more to Italy than its famous cities.
Turkey's unique blend of East meets West, along with its stunning landscapes and rich cultural history, draws around 51.2 million visitors in 2024. Istanbul, where Europe and Asia converge, is a must-see, with its breathtaking mosques, palaces, and bazaars.
Mexico continues to be a top destination for travellers seeking a mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With an expected 45 million international visitors in 2024, the country's ancient ruins, vibrant cities, and tropical beaches draw millions every year.
Thailand is set to welcome around 39.8 million visitors in 2024, making it one of Southeast Asia's top tourist destinations. Known for its pristine beaches, ancient temples, and vibrant street markets, Thailand offers something for every kind of traveller.
Germany, with its rich history, stunning landscapes, and modern cities, is expected to attract 39.6 million international visitors in 2024. Berlin, with its vibrant arts scene and historical landmarks, continues to draw travellers, while Bavaria's fairy-tale castles, like Neuschwanstein, are equally enchanting.
Rounding out the top 10 is the United Kingdom, with 39.4 million visitors expected in 2024. London remains a top destination, known for its iconic landmarks like the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, and the British Museum.