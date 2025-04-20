10 most densely populated countries in the world

Apr 20, 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Monaco: This tiny city-state on the French Riviera is incredibly dense due to its small size and large population. It's known for its luxury, casinos, and glamorous lifestyle.
Singapore: A city-state in Southeast Asia, Singapore's high density reflects its thriving economy and efficient urban planning. It's a global hub for finance, trade, and tourism.
Vatican City: As the smallest independent state in the world, Vatican City's high density is a result of its concentrated population within a very small area. It's the center of the Roman Catholic Church.
Maldives: This island nation in the Indian Ocean packs a significant population onto its many small islands, contributing to its high density. Tourism is a major industry.
Malta: This island nation in the Mediterranean Sea has a dense population due to its limited land area and historical significance. It's known for its rich history, culture, and strategic location.
Bangladesh: With a large population concentrated in a relatively small area, Bangladesh faces significant population density challenges. It's a low-lying country prone to flooding.
Bahrain: This island nation in the Persian Gulf has a high population density due to its small size and economic importance. It's a major financial center in the Middle East.
San Marino: This microstate, surrounded by Italy, has a high density due to its small size and historical significance. It's one of the oldest sovereign states in the world.
Barbados: This Caribbean island nation has a high population density due to its limited land area and significant tourism industry. It's known for its beautiful beaches and vibrant culture.
10. Mauritius: This island nation in the Indian Ocean has a high density due to its small size and growing population. It's known for its stunning natural beauty and diverse culture.
