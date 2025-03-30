World's Most Powerful Earthquakes: 10 strongest ever recorded

Mar 30, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
Valdivia Earthquake (Chile) – 9.5 magnitude On May 22, 1960, Chile experienced the largest earthquake in recorded history. The earthquake caused widespread devastation and generated a massive tsunami that affected areas across the Pacific.
Alaska Earthquake (USA) – 9.2 magnitude Occurred on March 27, 1964, in Prince William Sound, Alaska. This earthquake caused significant destruction and a series of tsunamis, killing over 130 people.
Sumatra Earthquake (Indonesia) – 9.1 magnitude On December 26, 2004, this earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, and triggered one of the deadliest tsunamis in history, affecting several countries around the Indian Ocean.
Tokyo Earthquake (Japan) – 9.0 magnitude On March 11, 2011, Japan’s Tōhoku region was hit by a massive earthquake, causing widespread damage and resulting in the Fukushima nuclear disaster.
Kamchatka Earthquake (Russia) – 9.0 magnitude On November 4, 1952, a massive earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, generating a powerful tsunami that impacted areas along the Pacific Ocean.
Honshu Earthquake (Japan) – 8.9 magnitude This earthquake occurred on January 13, 1995, and devastated the city of Kobe, Japan, causing over 6,000 deaths and massive infrastructure damage.
Tonga Earthquake (Tonga Islands) – 8.9 magnitude Occurred on March 19, 2009, in the Pacific Ocean near Tonga. This earthquake triggered a tsunami that affected several Pacific Island nations.
Ecuador-Colombia Earthquake (Ecuador) – 8.8 magnitude On March 31, 1987, this earthquake caused severe damage in Ecuador and Colombia, resulting in significant loss of life and destruction.
Assam Earthquake (India) – 8.7 magnitude On August 15, 1950, the Assam region in India experienced one of the most powerful earthquakes in the region, affecting India and parts of Nepal and China.