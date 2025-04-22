World's longest road, once you get on it, there won't be a single turn for 60 days

Apr 22, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
It’s the longest road in the world, stretching from Alaska to Argentina!
The highway passes through 14 countries, connecting two continents—North and South America.
It runs for about 30,000 km, so driving the whole thing would be a wild road trip adventure!
The highway takes you through every kind of landscape—mountains, deserts, rainforests, and cities.
There's a small break in the route called the Darien Gap, a dense jungle area between Panama and Colombia.
Many travelers dream of doing this journey—some on bikes, some in cars, and a few even on foot!
It’s more than just a road—it’s a journey through cultures, nature, and history across the Americas.
