World's fastest train operates in..., its top speed is...

Apr 6, 2025, 06:48 PM IST
People are fascinated by trains that break speed records — ever wondered which is the fastest in the world?
It’s the Shanghai Maglev in China, known as the world’s fastest public train currently in operation.
The train reaches a top speed of 460 kph (286 mph), completing a 30-kilometre journey in just 7.5 minutes.
Instead of running on wheels, it uses magnetic levitation (Maglev) technology for a smooth, frictionless ride.
It connects Shanghai Pudong Airport to Longyang Road station, flying along an elevated track.
China has developed its own 600 kph Maglev train based on experience from this system.
There are also plans to expand the Maglev network with new lines, including one between Shanghai and Hangzhou.