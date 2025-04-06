World's 8 most inhospitable places

Apr 6, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
Here is a detailed look at the eight most inhospitable places in the world.
The coldest place on Earth, with temperature dropping below -80 degree Celsius in winter. It's a vast icy desert with almost no liquid water, relentless winds, and months of total darkness.
Spanning over 9 million square kilometers, this is the largest hot desert. Daytime temperature can hit 50 degrees Celsius, while nights can dip near freezing.
Known as the hottest and driest place in North America, with scorching temperatures and minimal rainfall.
A vast, cold, and remote region characterized by dense forests and harsh winters, with extreme temperature fluctuations.
One of the driest places on Earth, with minimal rainfall and a harsh, arid environment.
A region heavily contaminated with radioactive materials following the 1986 nuclear disaster, posing long-term health risks.
A volcanic region with active volcanoes, toxic gases, acid lakes, and extreme temperatures, making it one of the hottest and most inhospitable places on Earth.
The world's highest mountain, posing extreme dangers due to altitude, avalanches, and freezing temperatures.