World’s 10 most dangerous trees

Feb 7, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Here is a look at some of the most dangerous trees in the world that can do great harm to humans.
The fruit of this particular tree looks like an apple and feels like an apple, but it is extremely dangerous for anybody’s health. The manchineel tree is native to the Caribbean coasts, including regions such as Florida, Central and South America, and Mexico.
The suicide tree can be found in India and in several parts of Southern Asia. This tree is named especially after people committing suicide by eating its fruits. Its scientific name is Cerbera odollym. It mainly grows near marshy areas and in the coastal swamps.
This tree is found in the Queensland region of Northeast Australia. These pine nuts are perfectly safe (and delicious) to eat. But the bunya pine cones are football-sized and can be as heavy as 10 kilograms. When these cones fall from their branches, they can knock down anybody and result in serious injuries.
Milky mangroves, Excoecaria Agallocha, grow as shrubs or trees and can reach up to 15 metres. It is distributed from northern New South Wales, through Queensland and Northern Territory to Western Australia. The sap of milky mangroves causes severe skin blisters and temporary blindness when it touches the eyes.
The oleander plant contains several toxic items, such as saponins, cardiac glycosides, and oleandrin. The plant might cause visual disturbances, rashes, fainting, lethargy, and even irregular heartbeats. Despite these dangerous properties, oleander seeds and leaves are used to make medicine.
The sandbox tree, hura crepitans, is native to Amazonian Rainforest and can be seen in tropical parts of South and North America. This tree is famous for its pointed spines all along its trunk. It also produces poisonous sap that causes skin rashes.
All the parts of this tree contain a deadly substance known as taxin. All parts of the tree are toxic, including its leaves and seeds. The only edible part is the red berry part that keeps the seeds of the yew.