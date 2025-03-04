Mar 4, 2025, 09:32 AM IST
Here is a detailed view on when the world wildlife day is celebrated, it's significance, and theme.
Celebrated annually on March 3, World Wildlife Day is an international celebration of the immense variety of life on our planet and a call for the protection of endangered species and natural environments.
Established by the United Nations in 2013, this day highlights the importance of sustainable living and wildlife preservation for future generations. World Wildlife Day reminds us all of the need to maintain the world’s ecosystems and invest in their future, whether we are nature lovers, conservationists, or adventure travellers.
"Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet" is the theme for World Wildlife Day 2025. It emphasises the critical need for innovative financial solutions to support conservation projects while recognising the indispensable role of wildlife in sustaining ecosystems, economies, and human well-being.
Wild plants and animals are essential to maintaining the delicate balance of life on Earth. However, growing environmental threats, habitat destruction, and illegal wildlife trade endanger many species.
This year’s theme promotes global cooperation to raise funds, implement sustainable solutions, and support eco-friendly initiatives that protect species and their habitats.
World Wildlife Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the threats facing wildlife, including poaching, habitat loss, and climate change.
Encourage eco-friendly actions to protect the natural habitats of endangered species. Support conservation efforts through national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, and eco-tourism.
Protecting Our PlanetWorld Wildlife Day reminds us that the survival of Earth’s species is directly connected to human well-being. By investing in conservation efforts, embracing sustainable living, and spreading awareness, we can work towards a future where wildlife and people coexist in harmony.