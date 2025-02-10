Why is there less snowfall in Himalayas this year

Feb 10, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Rising Global Temperatures – Climate change is causing warmer winters, leading to reduced snowfall and faster melting of glaciers.
El Niño Effect – The warming of the Pacific Ocean disrupts weather patterns, reducing winter precipitation in South Asia.
Weakened Western Disturbances – These moisture-laden winds, crucial for Himalayan snowfall, have been weaker and less frequent this season.
Deforestation & Urbanization – Increased human activities, including deforestation and infrastructure development, are altering local climate conditions.
Reduced Moisture in Atmosphere – Changes in wind patterns and lower humidity levels have contributed to decreased snowfall.
Delayed Onset of Winter – Warmer autumns and late arrival of cold waves have shortened the snowfall season.
Increased Black Carbon Deposits – Pollution from industries and vehicles is depositing black carbon on snow, absorbing heat and accelerating melting.
