Feb 10, 2025, 03:57 PM IST

Why is there less snowfall in Himalayas this year

Pravrajya Suruchi

Rising Global Temperatures – Climate change is causing warmer winters, leading to reduced snowfall and faster melting of glaciers.

El Niño Effect – The warming of the Pacific Ocean disrupts weather patterns, reducing winter precipitation in South Asia.

Weakened Western Disturbances – These moisture-laden winds, crucial for Himalayan snowfall, have been weaker and less frequent this season.

Deforestation & Urbanization – Increased human activities, including deforestation and infrastructure development, are altering local climate conditions.

Reduced Moisture in Atmosphere – Changes in wind patterns and lower humidity levels have contributed to decreased snowfall.

Delayed Onset of Winter – Warmer autumns and late arrival of cold waves have shortened the snowfall season.

Increased Black Carbon Deposits – Pollution from industries and vehicles is depositing black carbon on snow, absorbing heat and accelerating melting.

This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports

