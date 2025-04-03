Why is Pluto a dwarf planet?

Apr 3, 2025, 05:26 PM IST
Pluto was once called the ninth planet, but in 2006, scientists changed its status to a dwarf planet.
A planet must clear its orbit of other objects, but Pluto shares its space with many small icy bodies.
Pluto is very small, even smaller than Earth’s Moon, so its gravity is not strong enough to pull in nearby objects.
Its orbit is different from the planets; it is oval-shaped and tilted, sometimes bringing it closer to the Sun than Neptune.
Pluto is part of the Kuiper Belt, a distant region full of other icy objects just like it.
It is not like exoplanets, which orbit stars outside our solar system, while Pluto is a small body within our system.
Scientists changed the definition of a planet, and Pluto did not meet all the rules, so it was reclassified as a dwarf planet.