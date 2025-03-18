Why do towels have decorative borders? Exploring tradition and design

Mar 18, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Here is a detailed view at why do towels have woollen strips or decorative borders at the end.
Towels are a daily use essential item which has many uses in our lives, but do you know that why towels have woollen strips at the end.
If not, today we are going to tell you the real reason behind it other than aesthetics.
Most wholesale bath towels, wholesale pool towels, and blue strip cabana towels feature a woven strip near both ends. This subtle design element is more than just decorative-it plays a crucial role in enhancing durability, performance, and overall aesthetic appeal.
Known as a dobby border, this woven strip helps prevent fraying, improves absorbency, and gives towels a professional, polished look.
Understanding the purpose of the woven strip allows for smarter purchasing decisions, especially when buying in bulk for hotels, spas, gyms, or pools.
A high-quality dobby border ensures towels retain their shape and effectiveness even after repeated washing and use. Wxplores why this feature is a staple in premium towels and how it contributes to their long-lasting quality.
Towels experience constant wear and tear due to frequent washing, drying, and everyday use. Over time, loose threads and fraying edges can weaken the towel’s structure, reducing its lifespan. The woven strip at both ends acts as reinforcement, securing the fabric’s edges and preventing them from unravelling.
This small but important feature ensures that towels remain intact, even after dozens of washes, making them a reliable choice for both businesses and home use.