Why are snakes and mongoose natural enemies? Find out here

Apr 17, 2025, 01:28 PM IST
Here is a detailed explanation of why snakes and mongoose are natural enemies and what are the various reasons behind this rivalry.
Snakes and mongooses are natural enemies due to a combination of factors, primarily a predatory-prey relationship and a clash of territorial instincts.
This, coupled with their territorial nature, leads to a constant conflict as they view each other as threats to their survival.
Snakes are known to prey on mongoose and their young, while mongooses are carnivores that actively hunt and eat snakes, including venomous ones.
Both species are driven by a survival instinct. The snake, often a predator, views the mongoose as a threat and will attempt to eliminate it.
While the mongoose, also a predator, sees the snake as a danger and will defend itself.
Both snakes and mongooses are territorial, and encountering each other in their respective territories often leads to conflict.
Mongooses have evolved to resist snake venom, providing them with an advantage in confrontations.
Snakes are a significant part of the mongoose's diet, with mongooses actively hunting and consuming them.