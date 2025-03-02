Who is Chitra Purushotham aka bodybuilder 'Dulhan'? 

Mar 2, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
Photos and videos of a muscular woman have been doing rounds on social media, grabbing eyeballs.
The woman, named Chitra Purushotham, is a bodybuilder from Karnataka. In many of her pictures, she can be seen bridal attires.
As per a report by Aaj Tak, she recently got a photoshoot done, wearing bridal attires and casually flaunting her strong, muscular body.
Native of Bengaluru, Purushotham has won several titles including Miss India Fitness, Miss South India, Miss Karnataka and Miss Bengaluru.
Chitra Purushotham is married to Kiran Raj, often referring to him as a 'lifeline' in her Insta posts.
Due to her interest in bodybuilding, Purushotham opted for a career in this field.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.