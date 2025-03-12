Mar 12, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
Whisky vs Vodka vs Rum: Which has more sugar?
Shivani Tiwari
Whisky, vodka, and rum are popular choices, but their sugar levels vary considerably.
Here's a comparative look for those watching their intake.
All these alcoholic beverages are produced through fermentation, where sugars are converted into alcohol.
The presence of sugar in these beverages often depends on added ingredients after distillation.
A standard shot of whisky typically has 0 grams of sugar. However, flavoured whiskies or whisky-based liqueurs may contain added sugars.
Vodka contains 0 grams of sugar, while it does contribute to calories. Flavoured vodkas, particularly those with fruit can have significant sugar content.
Rum made from sugarcane contains 0 grams of sugar after distillation. However, spiced rums or rum-based liqueurs often have added sugars.
Even with zero sugar, alcohol can affect blood sugar levels, especially for individuals with diabetes.
Regardless of sugar content, moderation is key when consuming alcoholic beverages.
