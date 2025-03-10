Mar 10, 2025, 10:33 PM IST

Whiskey vs vodka: Which contains more protein?

Pravrajya Suruchi

Protein Content: Both whiskey and vodka contain virtually no protein.

Distillation Process: The distillation process removes proteins and other nutrients from both spirits.

Nutritional Value: Whiskey and vodka primarily contain alcohol and calories, not protein.

Caloric Comparison: Vodka has slightly fewer calories than whiskey but still no protein.

Health Impact: Neither drink contributes to daily protein intake or muscle building.

Mixers Matter: Protein only appears if mixed with protein-rich ingredients (e.g., milk-based cocktails).

Bottom Line: In terms of protein, whiskey and vodka are equally negligible.

