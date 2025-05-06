Which state in India has more snakes?

Snakes hold significant cultural and mythological importance in India, often symbolising renewal, power, and spirituality in various traditions.
Snakes are widespread across India, inhabiting diverse ecosystems, making it challenging to pinpoint a single state with the highest concentration.
However, some states are known for their high diversity of snake populations.
The Western Ghats, particularly Kerala and Karnataka, are home to a rich snake diversity. Agumbe in Karnataka is renowned for its high cobra population, earning titles like the 'Cobra Capital of India'.
Uttarakhand is home to over 30 snake species, including venomous ones, showcasing the state's rich reptilian diversity.
The North-Eastern states, especially Nagaland and Meghalaya, boast a rich snake diversity, with Nagaland home to 65 species and Meghalaya yielding new venomous species discoveries.
Central India's diverse habitats support a wide range of snake species, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand hosting varied and thriving snake populations.
Venomous snake species like cobras and vipers are commonly found in the Western Ghats, Eastern Ghats, and Andaman Islands, particularly in dense habitats like jungles, swamps, and rainforests.
Snakebites in India are common due to significant snake populations, leading to frequent human-snake encounters and fatalities in some regions.