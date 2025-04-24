Apr 24, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Which Mughal emperors didn't like meat?
Shivani Tiwari
Many have the common perception of Mughal cuisine being heavily meat-based, but this view fails to recognise the diversity and richness of the empire's culinary traditions and influences.
While meat remained prominent, new cooking techniques and the use of diverse spices and ingredients led to richer and more varied dishes.
Despite their meat-based tradition, several prominent Mughal emperors significantly reduced or abstained from eating meat.
These Mughal emperors have a limit on their meat consumption; instead, they eat fruits, vegetables, and pulses.
Mughal emperors Akbar, Aurangzeb, and Jahangir did not eat non-vegetarian food, according to reports.
Akbar was a vegetarian thrice a week. He enjoyed basic Indian vegetarian dishes like Dal Khichdi and Samosas, and he has a separate vegetarian kitchen.
Interestingly, Jahangir also prohibited animal slaughter on Thursdays and Sundays.
Aurangzeb was fond of paneer koftas, wheat kebabs, and pulao; these dishes are part of Mughal cuisine.
Mughal royal kitchens were vast and organised, with specialised cooks dedicated to preparing various types of dishes, including a wide array of meat preparations.
