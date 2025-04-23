Apr 23, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
Which Mughal emperor shifted capital from Agra to Delhi?
Delhi is the capital of India and has strategic importance with historical and cultural significance.
Delhi plays a significant role in the history of the Mughal era. Its strategic location and historical importance reflect the glory of that period.
Previously, Agra was the capital of India, serving as the vibrant heart of the Mughal Empire. Agra became synonymous with Mughal power and culture.
But who moved the capital from Agra to Delhi?
Emperor Shah Jahan relocated the Mughal capital from Agra to Delhi, marking a significant shift in the empire's centre of power and leaving a lasting architectural legacy.
Shah Jahan envisioned a capital showcasing Mughal grandeur and his legacy, reflecting the empire's power and splendour in its architecture.
In 1638, Shah Jahan founded Shahjahanabad, which would become the Mughal capital, now known as Old Delhi, marking a significant shift.
Shah Jahan's decision to shift the capital was influenced by Delhi's strategic location and historical significance.
He constructed a magnificent city that showcased the glory of his reign, resulting in iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort and Jama Masjid, symbolising Mughal power and architectural brilliance.
