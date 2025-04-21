Apr 21, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
This Mughal emperor has 2 graves
Shivani Tiwari
Mughal emperors lived in luxury, surrounded by great grandeur, and their demise was often marked by elaborate funerals, reflecting their royal status, with intricate rituals and majestic tombs.
Many majestic tombs of Mughal emperors can be found across India, serving as grand monuments to their legacies and showcasing exquisite Mughal architecture.
But there is a Mughal emperor who was buried twice in two different countries, a rare instance in Mughal history.
It's fascinating that emperor Jahangir has this unique situation with two burial sites. Let's explore and find out in which two areas Jahangir's graves are located.
Jahangir's body was treated uniquely; his intestines were buried in a temporary grave at Chingus Sarai near Bhimber, Jammu and Kashmir.
This place is later known as Chingus Fort, the name 'Chingus' translates to 'intestines' in Persian.
Jahangir's embalmed body was eventually laid to rest in the Dilkusha Garden in Shahdara Bagh, near Lahore, Pakistan, which is considered his main tomb.
This site was chosen by his beloved wife, Nur Jahan. The tomb, a testament to Mughal architectural grandeur, stands as his primary and widely recognized final resting place.
The practice of burying intestines separately, for preservation from decomposition and the spread of odour during long journeys, was popular among Mughal royalty.
Next:
7 street foods that are surprisingly safe and nutritious
Click To More..