Which Mughal emperor banned tobacco
The Portuguese introduced tobacco to India in the late 16th century, during the reign of Emperor Akbar.
Tobacco consumption, both smoking and chewing, became widespread among the nobility and common people, by the early 17th century.
Emperor Jahangir, Akbar's son, became concerned about the growing addiction and potential health implications of tobacco.
Around 1617, Jahangir officially banned tobacco in the Mughal Empire.
Jahangir's ban reflects an early awareness of tobacco's harmful effects, despite the limited understanding of these consequences at the time.
Despite the imperial ban, the widespread popularity of tobacco made it difficult to enforce the prohibition effectively.
The tobacco trade, brought in by foreign merchants, was profitable. This made it hard to completely get rid of tobacco.
Over time, despite the ban, tobacco became integrated into various social customs and practices in India.
Today, tobacco use in India, in both smoking and smokeless forms, remains a significant public health concern, contributing to a high burden of disease and mortality.
