Which is the richest railway station in India
Shivani Tiwari
Indian Railways is one of the largest and busiest railway networks in the world.
Indian Railways, the world's fourth-largest rail network, transports more than 24 million passengers daily and covers a route length of 68,584 km, with over 13,500 trains operating daily.
As the country continues to expand its infrastructure, some railway stations have emerged as key economic hubs due to their strategic location, passenger traffic, and commercial value.
Let's uncover the richest railway station in the country that brings the highest revenue to the Indian railway.
New Delhi Railway Station, located in the heart of the nation's capital, is one of the busiest railway stations in India.
With an average daily passenger footfall of over 500,000, it is a bustling center of activity.
New Delhi Railway Station situated near important government buildings, commercial areas, and tourist attractions, the land around the station is highly valuable.
The hospitality offerings at New Delhi Railway Station have expanded to cater to the needs of international tourists, including luxury lounges, international food chains, and premium hotels.
Following New Delhi, Howrah Junction (Kolkata), and Chennai Central (Chennai) Railway Station are among the top railway stations in India.
