Which is the most expensive mushroom?

In certain cuisines, mushrooms are a luxury ingredient in addition to being delicious. Some very rare types can sell for incredible sums of money all over the world. These are 7 of the priciest mushrooms.

This spicy, earthy-smelling Japanese delicacy is valued at ₹1.5–3 lakh/kg.

Matsutake Mushroom

Usually used in fine-dining dishes, this strong-tasting product sells for ₹2–3 lakh/kg.

Black Truffle (Périgord Truffle)

Due to their distinct flavour and challenging harvest, these Himalayan delicacies cost between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 per kilogramme.

Morel Mushrooms (Guchhi)

Known for its lobster-like texture and brain-boosting properties, it costs between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 per kilogramme.

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

They are slender, long-stemmed, and preferred in East Asian cuisine; they can cost between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000 per kilogramme.

Enoki Mushrooms (Premium Grade)

Priced between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000/kg, they are found in European forests and are prized for their fruity scent and golden colour.

Chanterelle Mushrooms

They are popular in Italian cooking and have a rich, nutty flavour, costing between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 per kilogramme.

Porcini Mushrooms (Dried, Premium)

