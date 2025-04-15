Which is the most expensive mushroom?

In certain cuisines, mushrooms are a luxury ingredient in addition to being delicious. Some very rare types can sell for incredible sums of money all over the world. These are 7 of the priciest mushrooms.
This spicy, earthy-smelling Japanese delicacy is valued at ₹1.5–3 lakh/kg.
Matsutake Mushroom
Usually used in fine-dining dishes, this strong-tasting product sells for ₹2–3 lakh/kg.
Black Truffle (Périgord Truffle)
Due to their distinct flavour and challenging harvest, these Himalayan delicacies cost between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 per kilogramme.
Morel Mushrooms (Guchhi)
Known for its lobster-like texture and brain-boosting properties, it costs between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000 per kilogramme.
Lion’s Mane Mushroom
They are slender, long-stemmed, and preferred in East Asian cuisine; they can cost between ₹1,500 and ₹3,000 per kilogramme.
Enoki Mushrooms (Premium Grade)
Priced between ₹4,000 and ₹7,000/kg, they are found in European forests and are prized for their fruity scent and golden colour.
Chanterelle Mushrooms
They are popular in Italian cooking and have a rich, nutty flavour, costing between ₹2,500 and ₹4,000 per kilogramme.