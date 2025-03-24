Mar 24, 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Which country has Red Dragon as National Animal? It's not China
Dragons have been among the most popular and eternal of the world's mythological creatures for centuries.
Dragons appear independently in many cultures' art, myths, and folklore, showing up throughout human history worldwide.
Dragons often symbolize evil or greed that must be overcome, but many are kind, sharing wisdom and bringing good luck instead.
Do you know which country proudly claims the dragon as its national symbol? Surprisingly, not China, which is often dragon-associated.
Wales is a country within the United Kingdom, known for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and distinct culture.
The Red Dragon, known in Welsh as 'Y Ddraig Goch,' is a prominent and deeply significant symbol of Wales.
It featured on the Welsh national flag, a powerful visual representation of the nation's identity.
The dragon symbolizes strength, courage, and the historical and mythical heritage of the Welsh people.
The red dragon as a national animal, makes Wales stand out and gives them a very unique national symbol.
