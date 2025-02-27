Which bird is known as the king of birds?

Feb 27, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
Throughout history, birds have been admired for their grace, intelligence, and dominance in the sky.
Among them, some stand out as symbols of power, representing strength and leadership.
The eagle is known as the King of Birds because of its unmatched hunting skills, keen eyesight, and commanding presence.
With no natural predators, the eagle soars at great heights, ruling the skies with authority.
Its vision is so sharp that it can spot prey from miles away, making it one of nature’s most efficient hunters.
Many cultures, including the Romans and Native Americans, have viewed the eagle as a sign of power and victory.
Today, the eagle remains a global symbol of strength, featured on national emblems, flags, and royal insignias.