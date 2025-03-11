Mar 11, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Where is tomb of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb?
Shivani Tiwari
Recently there is a lot of buzz about Aurangzeb's tomb.
Some people are praising Aurangzeb. Calling the Mughal emperor a great administrator, while others are demanding the removal of his grave.
Here's a breakdown of Aurangzeb's tomb in India.
Aurangzeb spent his final years concentrating on the Maratha conflict but ultimately failing to conquer them.
Aurangzeb's grave is located in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar earlier known as Aurangabad.
It is said that Aurangzeb wished to be buried in a very simple grave. Where his guru, Sufi saint Syed Zainuddin, is buried.
The tomb features a simple marble gravestone, distinguishing it from the elaborate tombs of other Mughal emperors.
The tomb is visited by many people and is a location of historical interest.
There have been recent political discussions regarding the existence of the tomb in Maharashtra.
