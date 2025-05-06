May 6, 2025, 07:32 AM IST
Where is cobra mostly found in India?
Shivani Tiwari
Cobras are one of the most widespread and common venomous snakes found in India.
Each with its distribution pattern influenced by factors like habitat preference, climate, and prey availability.
Different cobra species show regional preferences, can be found in a variety of habitats across the country.
King cobras are primarily found in the Western Ghats regions like Agumbe in Karnataka.
In Northeastern India, Cobras inhabit areas like West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and other states in that region.
These northeastern states of India are home to multiple cobra species, including the King Cobra and the Monocled Cobra.
Cobras can be found in the Terai and Himalayan foothills, as well as parts of Central India and the Eastern Ghats.
Indian Cobras are known to inhabit areas near human settlements, such as cultivated fields and urban fringes, leading to frequent interactions.
Cobras in India are found in a wide array of habitats, ranging from dense forests and grasslands to agricultural lands and even urban outskirts.
