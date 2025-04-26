Apr 26, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Where did mangoes come from for Mughals?
Shivani Tiwari
Mughal emperors loved mangoes, and special varieties were grown just for them due to their great fondness for the fruit.
When the Mughals tasted mangoes after arriving in India, they became fans and preferred mangoes from certain specific regions.
The Mughals loved mangoes so much that they planted mango orchards in their empire, yet still ordered them from special regions to meet the demand.
The Mughals' favourite mangoes came from Lucknow and Faizabad, regions that were known as Awadh in those days.
The Mughals enjoyed a special variety of mangoes called Malda from West Bengal, which were sent to the royal courts of Agra and Delhi.
Mangoes were loved by Mughal emperors like Akbar, Aurangzeb, and Shah Jahan, with Akbar’s fondness especially well recorded in history.
Akbar's love for mangoes is evident from the fact that he planted over one lakh (100,000) mango trees in a garden near Darbhanga.
The mango palnt planted in the royal mughal garden were tskrn special care of the mongoes from here served to the emperor.
In the Mughal era, mangoes were a prized fruit often exchanged as gifts, symbolising wealth and royal appreciation.
Next:
This Mughal princess was one of richest, still never got married
Click To More..