Where did ex-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita get married?
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony, marking a joyous occasion for the Aam Aadmi Party.
Harshita Kejriwal, 28, an IIT Delhi chemical engineering graduate, married Sambhav Jain, her former classmate, in a traditional ceremony.
The wedding ceremony took place at Kapurthala House, the Punjab CM's official residence in Delhi, on Friday.
Sources reported that the wedding was a private and intimate event, attended only by close family and friends.
Notable attendees included Manish Sisodia with wife Seema, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with wife Gurpreet Kaur, among close family and friends celebrating Harshita's wedding.
The pre-wedding festivities took place at the Shangri-La hotel in New Delhi.
Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita were spotted dancing to a Pushpa 2 song at their daughter's pre-wedding festivities. Along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and his wife, went viral on social media.
Harshita Kejriwal was working with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Gurgaon till last year, after which she and Sambhav Jain founded the Basil Health start-up.
Their startup offers personalised healthy meals using automation technology.
