When it feels heavy, read this: 7 quotes that help you keep going

May 23, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
"Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without." — Buddha
"Do not anticipate trouble, or worry about what may never happen. Keep in the sunlight." — Benjamin Franklin
"Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly." — Proverb (often quoted by Barbara Haines Howett)
"You don’t have to control your thoughts. You just have to stop letting them control you." — Dan Millman
"You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway." — Steve Maraboli
"It’s not stress that kills us, it is our reaction to it." — Hans Selye
"Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes... including you." — Anne Lamott
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports