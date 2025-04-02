Apr 2, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
When is Hanuman Jayanti 2025? Know significance, shubh mahurat, puja vidhi
Hanuman Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman.
Lord Hanuman, also known as Pawanputra, Bajrangbali, Maruti, and other names, is one of the Ashta-Chiranjeevi and a devoted follower of Shri Ram.
Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Hanuman on this day can remove obstacles, alleviate suffering, and bring prosperity.
According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on the Purnima Tithi (full moon day) of the Chaitra month.
In 2025, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Purnima Tithi Begins - 03:21 AM on Apr 12, 2025. Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:51 AM on Apr 13, 2025.
Devotees often clean their homes and prepare for puja with an image or idol of Lord Hanuman.
The puja typically involves chanting Hanuman Chalisa, reciting other Hanuman mantras, and performing aarti.
Many devotees observe a fast on this day, Complete Fast (Nirjala Vrat) Partial Fast (Phalahari Vrat) One-Time Meal
Visiting Hanuman temples is a common practice where devotees offer prayers and participate in religious ceremonies.
