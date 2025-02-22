Feb 22, 2025, 09:13 PM IST

What was the Taj Mahal originally named?

Shweta Singh

The Taj Mahal was first called "Roza-e-Munavvara", meaning "Unique Building" in Persian.

Shah Jahan built it in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, after she passed away.

Later, Shah Jahan renamed it "Taj Mahal" as a loving tribute to Mumtaz.

The name "Taj Mahal" is believed to have come from Mumtaz Mahal’s name.

It was designed to be a grand and unique structure, making the first name meaningful.

The Taj Mahal is now a symbol of eternal love and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Today, millions of tourists visit the Taj Mahal to admire its beauty and history.

Next: 7 stunning images of Ring Nebula captured by NASA