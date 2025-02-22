What was the Taj Mahal originally named?

Feb 22, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
The Taj Mahal was first called "Roza-e-Munavvara", meaning "Unique Building" in Persian.
Shah Jahan built it in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal, after she passed away.
Later, Shah Jahan renamed it "Taj Mahal" as a loving tribute to Mumtaz.
The name "Taj Mahal" is believed to have come from Mumtaz Mahal’s name.
It was designed to be a grand and unique structure, making the first name meaningful.
The Taj Mahal is now a symbol of eternal love and one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
Today, millions of tourists visit the Taj Mahal to admire its beauty and history.