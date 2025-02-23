What is the old name of Taj Mahal?

Feb 23, 2025, 08:28 AM IST
The Taj Mahal, situated in Agra, is renowned as one of the world's most iconic monuments. Built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Taj Mahal stands as a powerful symbol of love.
The Taj Mahal is celebrated as an architectural marvel that harmoniously combines Persian, Ottoman, Indian, and Islamic design elements, earning its place among the Seven Wonders of the World.
In 1983, the Taj Mahal became a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was cited as “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”
But did you know, this famous monument was not always knows Taj Mahal. Earlier this was called with some other name.
The Taj Mahal was originally named “Roza-e-Munavvara,” which translates to “Unique Building” in Persian.
This name was used at the start of its construction in the early 1600s. Later, it was named as Taj Mahal.
