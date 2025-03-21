Mar 21, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
What is the meaning of Azerbaijan, that will shock you
Shivani Tiwari
Azerbaijan is a popular destination among Indian tourists.
Azerbaijan is located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Bounded by the Caspian Sea and Caucasus Mountains.
Azerbaijan captivates visitors with its varied landscapes, warm hospitality, and rich cultural heritage.
Also offers a truly unique experience with a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.
Have you wondered about the hidden meaning behind this captivating name, Azerbaijan?
Azerbaijan is a country in the Caucasus region, known for its rich natural resources, particularly oil and natural gas.
Azerbaijan is often called the 'Land of Fire' and 'Land of Agni' because of its natural gas reserves. Therefore, it means 'guardian of fire'.
The country has fire temples like Ateshgah in Baku, where flames have been burning for centuries.
This name is associated with the ancient Iranian religion, Zoroastrianism.
