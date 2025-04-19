What is the difference between pistol and revolver?

Apr 19, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
A pistol is a type of handgun with a chamber integral to the barrel. It typically uses a magazine to hold multiple rounds. In contrast, a revolver has a rotating cylinder with multiple chambers, each holding a single cartridge.
Pistols usually have a higher ammunition capacity due to their detachable magazines. Revolvers, on the other hand, are limited by the number of chambers in their cylinder, typically 5-6 rounds.
Pistols require removing the empty magazine and inserting a new one to reload. Revolvers can be reloaded by ejecting spent cartridges and loading new ones into the cylinder.
Pistols can be single-action, double-action, or striker-fired. Revolvers are often double-action, allowing the trigger pull to cock and release the hammer.
Pistols and revolvers can have similar muzzle velocities, but pistols often have an advantage due to their typically longer barrels.
Pistols can be more accurate due to their design and ergonomics. Revolvers are known for their simplicity and reliability.
Pistols are often preferred for concealed carry due to their sleeker design and lighter weight. Revolvers are also used for concealed carry but can be bulkier.
